Ainsworth shares Jack Colback fitness update after midfielder signs for QPR

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth has urged patience with new signing Jack Colback, who’s signed on a free transfer.

QPR have announced the free signing of Colback, 33, who signs on a two-year deal following his release from Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

The experienced midfielder has been without a club all summer and is in need of match fitness ahead of the start of the new season this weekend.

And speaking to the club upon Colback’s arrival, R’s boss Ainsworth had this to say on the player’s current match fitness:

“The last thing we want to do is risk him getting injured. Jack will show me this week where he is and hopefully we can get him on the pitch pretty soon.”

QPR open their 2023/24 campaign this weekend with a trip to Watford. Colback looks set to miss out but his arrival is a positive one nonetheless, with the former Newcastle United man becoming QPR’s fifth signing of the summer so far.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

Colback in the XI

Colback will bing undeniable experience and quality to the QPR midfield. He’s a similar type of player to Sam Field in that he’s very energetic and combative and he might yet partner Field in front of the defence when available.

For now though, it looks like Colback has a bit of training to do and a bit of match fitness to regain. Expect him to miss at least the first game of the season, though whether he makes the second v Cardiff City a week later remains to be seen.

QPR’s game v Watford kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon, in what is going to be a very difficult opener for the R’s.