3 wingers Stockport County should turn to as rumoured target nears League One switch

Stockport County were linked with a move for Crystal Palace youngster Scott Banks last month, but he looks to be heading elsewhere.

Banks impressed on loan with Bradford City last season and it looks to have earned him a move up a level. Blackpool are said to be closing in on a £500,000 deal for the Crystal Palace winger, with reporter Alan Nixon saying the move ‘should get done soon’.

It means Stockport County will have to turn their attentions elsewhere. So here, we put forward three wingers the Hatters should consider…

Ben Knight – Manchester City

Banks mainly plays on the right-hand side but has been deployed through the middle too, so finding another player who can do both those roles will be ideal. Manchester City starlet Knight fits that role and it could be the right time for him to step up to regular first-team football this season.

He’s impressed at youth level and previously spent a spell on loan with Crewe Alexandra. He managed two goals and two assists in 10 games with the League One side and could catch the eye in the fourth-tier.

Dilan Markanday – Blackburn Rovers

Markanday earned his Blackburn move off the back of an impressive run with Tottenham Hotspur’s U21s but since then, it hasn’t quite gone to plan. He struggled to make an impact at Aberdeen last season but in League Two, he could get back to his dangerous best.

The 21-year-old is a threat in terms of goals and creativity and once he gets his confidence up, he would be a real asset.

Aidomo Emakhu – Millwall

Another Championship talent looking set for a loan exit is Aidomo Emakhu and as a winger who can also play anywhere across the front three, he would add some valuable depth and versatility to Dave Challinor’s ranks.

He’s an exciting forward tipped for a bright future and an EFL loan could be best for his development. He’s been around Gary Rowett’s senior side in pre-season and previously gained first-team experience with former club Shamrock Rovers.