3 strikers West Brom must consider as Corberan admits transfer ‘responsibility’

Corberan made the statement while speaking to the Express and Star, who also reported that West Brom are keeping an eye on the situation of former Cardiff City loan man Sory Kaba.

Kaba impressed in South Wales last season and would be a good addition but given the Baggies’ dire need for a new striker, it would be worth keeping others in mind too. Here are three they must consider…

Josh Maja – Free agent

With a striker signing needed soon, a free agent could be the Baggies’ best option if they need a body through the door. There are still some decent options available too, with Maja among them.

He’s available for nothing after his Bordeaux deal ran out earlier this summer and since swapping England for France, he’s come along well. The 24-year-old managed 17 goals and six assists in 41 games across all competitions last season.

Alfredo Morelos – Free agent

Another free agent with plenty of goals to his name is Columbian striker Alfredo Morelos. He drew criticism at times during his Rangers career but one thing that can’t be doubted is that he scores goals. Morelos found the back of the net 124 times and provided 58 assists in 269 games for the Scottish giants.

His return of 33 goals and 17 assists in 62 Europa League and Europa League qualifying games shows his abilities translate to beyond Scottish football too. As a free agent, he could prove potent in the Championship.

Kieffer Moore – Bournemouth

Unlike Maja and Morelos, Moore has a club. However, it has been said that he’s not in the plans of new Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola and that could make a deal easier to strike.

Everyone knows what Moore brings to his team: sheer physicality and aerial presence. He’s a proven goalscorer at Championship level and often cuts a popular figure wherever he plays. Moore would be a fantastic addition butt the Baggies would have to part ways with a fee for his signature.