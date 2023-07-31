West Ham set sights on Bristol City defender and Stoke City prodigy

Bristol City’s Cameron Pring and Stoke City youngster Logan Laird are both of interest to West Ham, the Daily Mail has said.

Bristol City academy graduate Pring has emerged as an impressive first-team performer since breaking into the side. He had to bide his time after numerous loans away from Ashton Gate but was a key player last season, managing a goal and six assists in 32 Championship outings.

Stoke City youngster Laird on the other hand is still in the early stages of his promising career. The 18-year-old signed from Exeter City two years ago and has since impressed in the Potters’ youth ranks.

Now, the Daily Mail reports that both Pring and Laird are wanted by West Ham.

The Hammers are said to have looked at 25-year-old Pring while Laird has been on trial from Stoke City. He made a good impression with the East London outfit too and as a result, they’re keen to give him a contract.

More talents moving up?

Bristol City and Stoke City have both shown a knack for producing talented defenders.

The Robins have seen Adam Webster and Lloyd Kelly fetch big fees from Premier League clubs in recent years while the Potters have produced their fair share of defensive prodigies too. Nathan Collins and Harry Souttar have made high-profile moves to the top-flight.

Pring and Laird may well follow in their footsteps at some point, though time will tell whether or not the West Ham interest develops into anything concrete.

The Laird interest is certainly more advanced after his trial, so it could be that he gets the move to East London.

On Pring, versatile left-sided defenders are always a hot commodity. After last season, it wouldn’t be a surprise if further interest emerges in him too.