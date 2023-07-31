West Brom star’s proposed move to Premier League club called off

West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer’s proposed move to Premier League new boys Alex Palmer is no longer going ahead, the Express and Star has said.

West Brom academy graduate Palmer has had to wait patiently for his chance in the Baggies’ first-team. He took that opportunity with both hands last season, managing 11 clean sheets in 25 games across all competitions.

His performances drew high praise and it was said over the weekend that he was poised to leave The Hawthorns for Luton Town, where he spent time on loan in 2022.

However, a fresh report from the Express and Star has said that Palmer’s proposed switch to the Hatters is no longer going ahead.

The up-front cash offer appealed to the Baggies as opposed to one which would be paid in instalments but after Carlos Corberan became personally involved in the discussions, Palmer will be remaining a West Brom player despite the interest.

One to hold onto

After cashing in on Dara O’Shea earlier in the summer, losing another influential player would have been a big blow for West Brom. Palmer looks as though he’ll have a key role to play under Corberan in the upcoming season and if he was to depart, he would have been another tough player to replace.

The focus needs to be on players coming into the club rather than heading out the exit door and with the start of the campaign nearing, the hope will be that new faces aren’t too far away.

Just over a month remains in the summer transfer window now so to ease the understandable nerves among supporters, fresh faces need to follow after this encouraging turn in the Palmer saga.