Watford linked with 7 potential new signings this month including ex-Rangers goalscorer

Watford will be hoping their summer business is enough to help them push towards a top six finish this season.

Watford didn’t have the best of time last time around and ended up missing out on the play-offs by quite some margin.

Now at the helm at Vicarage Road is former West Brom boss Valerien Ismael and he’ll be hoping he can lead Watford back to the Premier League during his time at the club.

Their summer business so far has been okay with the Hornets welcoming the likes of Jamal Lewis and Rhys Healey to the club, but they’re linked with many more.

Alfredo Morelos is the newest name linked with a switch to the Hornets. Morelos is a free agent following his time at Rangers and the striker is said to be on the radar of Watford this summer.

Ion Nicolaescu is another striker linked with a move to Ismael’s side this summer. He currently plays for Beitar Jerusalem and the Moldova national team and despite being an unknown talent to many in England, he does appear to be a rising star. It remains to be seen whether Watford take the risk on him or not, but it may not be the worst idea.

Watford are clearly prioritising the forward line with Akor Adams another attacker linked with a move this summer. Watford are joined by Championship rivals Middlesbrough and Leicester City in the race for Adams. The 23-year-old is a bright talent and could come in to replace Joao Pedro who left for Brighton earlier in the window.

It was said Las Palmas were set to win the race for former Cardiff City loanee Sory Kaba, but a deal is yet to be finalised (via Wales Online). Watford and Leeds United were credited with interest in Kaba. The striker proved to be a strong Championship striker during his time at the Bluebirds and despite their relegation he was a shining light in their side.

Luis Palma is another unknown attacker linked with Ismael’s side this summer. It’s said that Watford want to strike a loan-to-buy deal for the Honduras international. The 23-year-old is currently playing in Greece and could be one to watch in the coming weeks.

Liverpool youngster Luke Chambers was said to be subject to interest from Sheffield Wednesday and Watford earlier this month. The young defender spent some time on loan in Scotland last season and it appears Liverpool want to test the 19-year-old in the Championship next season.

Callum Styles has been linked with a move from Barnsley to Watford for quite a while now, but the report that Styles has a £2million release clause seems to have caused this rumour to have gone quiet. Millwall also were credited with interest in Styles and it will be interesting to see if anyone makes a concrete bid for the League One man this summer.

Watford begin their season with a clash against QPR at home this weekend. It will be hoped they get off to a good start against a QPR side who have struggled as of late in the second tier.