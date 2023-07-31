Watford, Watford keen on free agent attacker, reporter claims

Watford keen on free agent attacker, reporter claims

Harry Mail
31 July 2023
Watford are interested in striker Alfredo Morelos following his departure from Rangers, reports Adam Leventhal.

Watford are keen on luring the Colombia international to Vicarage Road to bolster their attacking options ahead of the start of the new Championship season this weekend.

Morelos, 27, is a free agent after Rangers decided against extending his contract when it expired at the end of last term and he is now weighing up his next move in the game.

The Athletic reporter Leventhal has claimed on Twitter (see tweet below) that the Hornets are eyeing a possible swoop to bring him down to England. However, they will face competition from Saudi Arabian clubs for his signature.

Watford target emerges

Watford could see Morelos as someone to sharpen their ranks in forward areas as former Barnsley and West Brom boss Valerien Ismael looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad having already delved into the market to bring in the likes of Jamal Lewis, Tom Ince, Jake Livermore, Rhys Healey and Giorgi Chakvetadze.

Morelos joined Rangers in 2017 and went on to score 124 goals in 269 games for the Glasgow giants, 12 of which came in the last campaign. He helped the Gers win the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup and played a key role as they reached the Europa League final back in 2022. However, they lost in the final in Seville against Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.

The former Independiente Medellín and HJK man has a reputation and was sent off eight times during his spell at Ibrox. There is no doubt that he knows where the back of the net is though and he would be an interesting signing by Watford if they were able to see off competition from Saudi Arabia to land his signature.

