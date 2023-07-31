Wanted Leicester City man’s transfer preference emerges amid Juventus, Fulham interest

Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne wants a move to Juventus this summer, as per Tutto Juve (Via Hammy End).

Castagne, 27, made 37 Premier League appearances for Leicester City last season. He contributed to five goals from right back and proved once again he is more than capable of performing in the top tier.

The Belgian has enjoyed a successful time on the whole since joining the Foxes, but their recent relegation could mark the end of his time with the club. Transfer speculation surrounding his future has been circulating all summer with Fulham reportedly holding strong interest in Castagne. Arsenal were also said to have him on their list of targets, but talk of that deal has since gone cold.

However, despite Premier League interest it appears the Belgian’s preference for a move lies elsewhere with new reports stating he wants a transfer to Italian giants Juventus.

Holding firm

So far Leicester City have done well in sticking to their valuation for their key men this summer. Enzo Maresca appears to be building a very strong squad for the second tier, but it appears more and more likely that he will have to go through this season without Castagne as an option.

It remains to be seen whether Juventus can afford to pay what the Foxes want for the 27-year-old, and that could leave the door open for Fulham to still pull a deal off later down the line.

Marco Silva is said to have had Castagne on his list of targets for some time now, but with Castagne seemingly interested in other options at the minute it could put a stop to their interest for the time being.

It’ll be interesting to see how this one plays out, but at the moment Castagne is still available for Leicester City’s opening game of the season against Coventry City this weekend.