Swansea City linked with 5 potential new signings this month including several PL prospects

Swansea City are now under the management of Michael Duff as they look to push on towards a top six finish this season.

The Swans narrowly missed out on the play-offs last time around and then went onto lose manager Russell Martin. Swansea City though appear to have recovered well and the appointment of former Barnsley boss Duff is a positive statement to make.

Swansea City have had a decent window so far, but they don’t appear finished with many more names still linked with a move across the border this summer.

Carl Rushworth looks set to complete a move to the Welsh club this summer from Premier League side Brighton. The goalkeeper spent last season on loan in League One, and having agreed to a new deal on the south coast he looks set to make a loan move to the second tier.

Rotherham United defender Cameron Humphreys is another name linked with a move to Duff’s side this summer. The 24-year-old played a big role in the Millers’ campaign last time around and appears to be a very solid Championship defender. His performances have caught the eye of Swansea City, but with two years left on his contract it won’t be easy to pull him away from the AESSEAL New York Stadium this summer.

Harrison Ashby is another youngster linked with a move to Swansea City this summer. The Newcastle United defender is a bright prospect, but given the Magpies’ recent surge, first team chances have been few and far between for Ashby. A move to the Swans could be the perfect opportunity for the 21-year-old to play a style of football that suits him whilst earning consistent senior minutes.

Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis is another man said to be on Swansea City’s list of targets this summer. Talk of this one has gone quiet as of late, but following a pretty successful loan spell at Championship rivals Watford last time around a move from Swansea City can’t be ruled out.

Manchester City youngster Lewis Fiorini was linked with Swansea City among several other second and third tier clubs earlier this month. Fiorini spent last season on loan at Blackpool, but was unable to find his feet due to injuries. Another loan move could be on the cards this summer, but it remains to be seen where the 21-year-old’s future lies.

The season begins this weekend, but there is still over a month to go until the transfer window shuts meaning more deals are highly likely for Swansea City this summer.