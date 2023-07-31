Swansea City exploring possible move for Rotherham United star

Swansea City are taking an interest in Rotherham United centre-back Cameron Humphreys, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

Rotherham United brought Humphreys back to English football last summer.

The former Manchester City youngster had spent three years on the books at Zulte Waregem in Belgium. Back on these shores though, the 24-year-old quickly became a popular figure with the Millers and played 38 Championship games last season.

Now though, it is claimed his performances have seen him draw admiring glances from elsewhere.

The Daily Mail states that Swansea City are exploring a move for Humphreys this summer. Rotherham are under no pressure to sell given that the defender still has two years left on his contract at the AESSEAL New York Stadium but time will tell if the Swans are to firm up their interest with a move.

Across all competitions, Humphreys featured 40 times for Matt Taylor’s Millers in the 2022/23 campaign.

Swansea’s centre-back options

Looking at Michael Duff’s defensive ranks, another centre-back wouldn’t go amiss.

As it stands, he has Ben Cabango, Harry Darling, Nathan Wood and Brandon Cooper as the natural options at the heart of defence. Kyle Naughton has moved there as his career has progressed but even then, another centre-back wouldn’t go amiss in South Wales.

Humphreys would be a solid addition to their defensive department. He’s already shown what he’s got at Championship level and arguably, he’s got what it takes to test his talents at a higher level sooner rather than later.

Rotherham have their own ambitions to preserve though. Staying in the second-tier is their ultimate goal and Humphreys will be important in their bid to do so again this season, so he won’t come on the cheap for Swansea.