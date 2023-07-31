Sunderland favourite to sign new contract on Wearside

Sunderland man Luke O’Nien is set to sign a new contract at the club, as per Sunderland Nation.

O’Nien, 28, has been at Sunderland for over five years now. He joined Sunderland in League One from Wycombe Wanderers and was initially seen as a midfielder who could play behind the striker. However, he has proven to be a key man for Sunderland playing a huge role for the Black Cats in defence.

He made 43 Championship appearances for Sunderland last season. He contributed to four goals in the second tier primarily from defence and once again showed himself as a valuable asset to have.

O’Nien has just entered the final year in his contract, but it appears the club have no intention of letting him go and it has been reported a new deal is ‘very close’ to being agreed.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

The right character

Sunderland appear to be heading in the right direction at the moment. Their squad of youngsters is complimented quite well with some experience here and there. Whilst it could be argued they need more experience, O’Nien is the epitome of what any club should strive to have in their dressing room.

The Black Cats have strengthened in defence and midfield this summer so it remains to be seen what role O’Nien plays next season, but he has been a regular throughout pre-season which shows he’s still rated very highly be the coaching staff on Wearside.

The 28-year-old will provide the youngsters in the dressing room with a clear demonstration of what the right attitude should look like with O’Nien often setting the example and showing what it means to wear the badge.

Sunderland’s season gets underway this Sunday as they welcome Ipswich Town to the Stadium of Light.