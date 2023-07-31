Stoke City looking to sign 23-year-old who starred in the Championship last season

Stoke City are making a loan move for Burnley centre-back Luke McNally, reporter Alan Nixon has said on Patreon.

McNally joined Burnley last summer, arriving at Turf Moor after an impressive spell with Oxford United.

His chances with the Clarets were limited though, resulting in a January loan to Coventry City. The 23-year-old became a popular figure with the Sky Blues and starred for Mark Robins’ side as they made it all the way to the Championship play-off final.

McNally proved in the process that he’s a high quality centre-back at this level but after Burnley’s promotion he’s still unlikely to get game time there. That has seen speculation circulate over a new Championship move for McNally and now, reporter Nixon has said on Patreon that Stoke City are looking to bring him in.

The Potters are rumoured to be making a move to sign him on loan in a bid to bolster his options at the back.

An impressive summer

Stoke City have made some fantastic signings this summer, mainly bolstering their options going forward. Michael Rose and Enda Stevens have signed as new options at the back while Ki-Jana Hoever has returned for a second loan, so it’s not like their defensive ranks have been forgotten about either.

Centre-backs are needed though, so McNally would be a very welcome signing.

Ben Wilmot, Connor Taylor and new signing Rose are the only natural senior defenders, though Stevens has spent much of his recent football playing on the left of a back three. McNally would be a fantastic signing given just how well he played for Coventry over the second half of last season but time will tell if they can get the deal done.