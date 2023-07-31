Stockport County linked with 4 potential new signings this month including free agent

Stockport County kick-start the new League Two season with a home clash against Gillingham this weekend.

Stockport County will be looking to bounce back from their play-off final loss to Carlisle United last term with promotion in the 2023/24 campaign.

They have been linked with a few new players over the course of this month. Firstly, the Hatters have been taking a look at defender Rowan McDonald following his departure from Manchester City and he has been on trial at Edgeley Park.

Boss Dave Challinor told the club YouTube channel last week: “Rowan McDonald is still in with us. Rowan has obviously come out of Man City this year, he’s had a really bad couple of years with injuries.”

County have also been keeping tabs on Nicky Featherstone, as per the Hartlepool Mail, and he has featured in their past couple of friendly matches against Huddersfield Town and Preston North End. The 34-year-old, who has played for the likes of Hull City and Walsall in the past, cut ties with Hartlepool United at the end of June and is weighing up his options now.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, Stockport have looked at Crystal Palace winger Scott Banks. The Scotsman spent time on loan in the fourth tier at Bradford City last season to get some experience under his belt. However, in Nixon‘s latest update, Blackpool now want him.

Finally, Football League World have suggested that Dominic Gape has trained with Challinor’s side recently as he hunts for a new home. The Southampton academy graduate is unattached at the moment after leaving Wycombe Wanderers earlier this summer.

He is now on trial at QPR in the Championship, according to West London Sport. They were battered 5-0 by Oxford United in their latest pre-season friendly over the weekend.