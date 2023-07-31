Southampton linked with 6 potential new signings this month including Livramento replacement

Southampton are preparing for life back in the Championship following their Premier League relegation last season.

Southampton have seen many of their top talent linked with moves away this summer, but so far the Saints are holding firm on their valuations and many of their big names remain on the south coast as things stand.

Russell Martin is the man tasked with delivering promotion back to the top tier and the summer business will be crucial towards that goal.

Southampton hold interest in fellow relegated side Leicester City man Hamza Choudhury. The 25-year-old midfielder is in the final year of his contract at the Foxes, and whilst Enzo Maresca is keen on keeping him at the club, Southampton are keen on striking a deal.

West Ham midfielder Flynn Downes is another man linked with Southampton. The former Swansea City midfielder is yet to find consistent game time in the top flight, but the departure of Declan Rice has Downes hopeful of making that spot his own this season. This could be a very tough deal to pull off for the Saints, but Martin has a good pre-existing relationship with Downes which may help this summer.

Tino Livramento is heavily linked with a move away this summer meaning Southampton need a replacement right back. It appears they want Norwich City’s Max Aarons should Livramento leave. Aarons is in the final year of his Canaries contract and it appears now may be the time he moves away from Carrow Road.

Sunderland’s Ross Stewart is another name that has been linked with a move to St Mary’s this summer. Southampton were said to be leading the race for Stewart just last week and despite new reports stating they’ve shelved the interest, it is one to keep an eye on as Sunderland struggle to agree a new contract with the 26-year-old.

Zach Awe is on the verge of finalising his move to Southampton this summer following his exit from Arsenal. The 19-year-old is yet to experience senior football, but the young defender has a lot of potential. Southampton will pay some compensation to the Gunners for Awe.

Southampton have also been credited with interest for Everton defender Mason Holgate as the 26-year-old appears to be out of favour at Goodison Park. The Saints face competition with Leeds United and Sheffield United also targeting a deal for Holgate. He would be a shrewd addition, but it remains to be seen if Southampton can beat Premier League competition to his signature.