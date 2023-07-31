Southampton eyeing Aston Villa prodigy as replacement for star midfielder

Southampton star Lavia has been heavily linked with a move away from St. Mary’s this summer and as time passes, an exit is looking more and more likely. Liverpool look set to lodge an improved bid for the Belgian anytime now.

Many might have thought that a replacement had already been signed in the form of Shea Charles, who arrived from Manchester City.

Now though, another option is said to have appeared on their radar.

Football Transfers‘ reporter Talbot has said that the Saints have identified Aston Villa man Bogarde as an option.

The 19-year-old Dutchman has spent much of his youth career as a centre-back but he’s moved forward into a defensive midfield role as time as passed. He spent the second half of last season with Bristol Rovers, making a good impression in his first taste of senior football.

Aston Villa are not entertaining a permanent exit as it stands, which is Southampton’s preference. Villa would prefer a loan before brining Bogarde into their own first-team plans.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Work to do?

With Villa hoping to hold onto Bogarde rather than sell him, Southampton will have to try and find some sort of compromise in their pursuit of the Dutch ace. He certainly looks like a bright talent and he fits in the Saints’ recruitment profile but a permanent deal could prove challenging.

Bogarde has shown he’s got what it takes in senior football after his spell with Bristol Rovers last season and a potential Championship move goes to show the heights projected for the youngster.

He comes from a football family too. His brother Melayro plays in Germany for TSG Hoffenheim while cousin Danilho Doekhi finds himself in the Bundesliga as well, playing for last season’s surprise package Union Berlin. His uncle Winston is assistant manager of Turkish side Adana Demirspor.