Sheffield Wednesday to complete deal for former Manchester United defender today

Sheffield Wednesday are set to seal the signing of departed Manchester United defender Di’Shon Bernard today, according to the Daily Mail.

Sheffield Wednesday are in dire need of more new signings ahead of the new Championship season and the hope will be that they can add some fresh faces before the campaign gets underway this weekend.

It seems one is set to come through the doors at Hillsborough amid claims of an imminent move for Di’Shon Bernard.

The 22-year-old saw his contract at Manchester United expire earlier this summer and as per the Daily Mail, the Jamaican international will sign today. He’ll be a shrewd addition to their defensive ranks, offering himself as an option at centre-back or right-back.

Portsmouth had been keen to bring him back after his impressive loan earlier this year. However, their pursuit was delayed by Bernard’s involvement in Jamaica’s Gold Cup campaign and now, he’s set to head for Wednesday.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

A shrewd signing?

Bernard made a good impression while on loan in the Championship with Hull City in the 2021/22 season but he had to wait until his Portsmouth loan earlier this year for another shot at senior football. He performed well there too, showing he’s most definitely capable of thriving in EFL football.

As a free agent, he’s one of the better bits of business Wednesday will strike this summer given just how high his ceiling is. The hope will be that he can really kick on with regular game time at a permanent home, providing the move is confirmed as hoped.

After a move for Bernard, the focus will quickly turn to the next target as Xisco Munoz searches for more new additions to his Sheffield Wednesday squad.