Sheffield Wednesday linked with 11 potential new signings this month including Liverpool youngster

Sheffield Wednesday are in dire need of more new faces and a whole host of players have been linked over the course of July.

Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion has had fans excited for Championship football but a turbulent summer has impacted their momentum. More signings are needed and over the past month, numerous names have been linked.

Starting off with linked players who have since signed, Juan Delgado and Pol Valentin have both arrived at Hillsborough.

However, some rumoured targets have ended up going elsewhere. Xisco Munoz confirmed Bailey Peacock-Farrell was among the Owls’ goalkeeper targets but he’s since made a fairly surprising loan move to Danish side Aarhus GF. Premier League youngster Charlie Savage was a target, as was Dexter Lembikisa, but they’ve signed for Reading and Rotherham United respectively.

Ipswich Town midfielder Panutche Camara was claimed to be a serious target but he’s signed for Charlton Athletic. The last of the reported targets to have moved elsewhere is Chris Francis, who is said to have signed for Crystal Palace.

With all those eyed up players moving on to other clubs, there’s not that many rumoured targets still available.

However, there are a few. Among them is AC Milan goalkeeper Devis Vasquez, with reporter Gianluca Di Marzio stating talks have been ongoing over a potential Sheffield Wednesday loan move. Another European target is winger Djeidi Gassama, who has been linked with the Owls and Hull City.

The PSG man spent last season on loan at Belgian side KAS Eupen and could head out temporarily once again.

Liverpool youngster Luke Chambers was mentioned as a target for Sheffield Wednesday and Watford earlier in the month as he looks to find game time away from Anfield.

Last but not least, Wednesday are said to be interested in free agent Josh Onomah after his Preston North End exit. He’s been on trial at Stoke City in recent weeks but the Owls are keeping tabs on his situation too.