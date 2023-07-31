Sheffield Wednesday hold interest in 26-year-old currently on trial at Stoke City

Sheffield Wednesday are considering a move for free agent Josh Onomah this summer, as per The Star.

Onomah, 26, spent half of last season on loan at Preston North End. He made 13 Championship appearances and picked up one assist from midfield.

The former Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur man is a versatile midfielder who can play in almost any role in the middle of the park.

Onomah played a big part in Fulham’s promotion season in 2021/22 and has plenty of experience at second tier level. He has formerly had a stint on loan at the Owls and there’s talk he could return to Hillsborough this summer.

Stoke City currently have the midfielder in on trial, but it is believed Onomah is on Xisco Munoz’s list of potential targets this window. Sheffield Wednesday are yet to make a decision on whether to pursuit a deal or not, but they do face strong competition in the Potters.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

A choice to make

Stoke City’s window so far has been full of intent. Alex Neil’s side clearly have hopes of pushing towards the top end of the division following a pretty dismal campaign last time around.

On the other hand Sheffield Wednesday’s window so far has been far from ideal and with the season opener just a few days away the Owls appear at risk of being stuck fighting to maintain their second tier status this season.

Should the Owls decide to try and tempt Onomah away from Stoke City this summer then the 26-year-old has quite a big decision to make. It’s likely several factors will come into it, and with both sides needing more depth in midfield neither team have an edge when it comes to what game time they can offer.

It’ll be interesting to see how this one develops in the coming weeks, but until them Munoz must prepare his squad for a tough opener against Southampton on Friday night.