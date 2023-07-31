Rotherham United hoping to bring in more Premier League loan signings

Rotherham United are looking to bring in another couple of Premier League loan signings, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Rotherham United are busy preparing for the start of the new Championship season as Matt Taylor gears up for his first full campaign at the helm at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The former Exeter City boss was brought in to replace Paul Warne following his departure to League One side Derby County during last term and he has since made a positive impression with the South Yorkshire outfit.

He managed to keep them up last season in the second tier which is an impressive achievement in itself and the Rotherham Advertiser claim he is ‘hoping’ to land ‘two more’ loan arrivals from the top flight in the near future.

The report also says free agent winger Andre Green, formerly of Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday, is poised to sign a contract after impressing recently on trial after leaving Slovakian club Slovan Bratislava.

Rotherham not done yet

First up for Rotherham is a tricky away game at the Bet365 Stadium this weekend against a Stoke City side who have been very active on the transfer front recently.

The Millers have as well though and will be in confident mood ahead of their trip to Staffordshire on Saturday afternoon. They have brought in the likes of Grant Hall, Cafu, Dillon Phillips, as well as loan pair Fred Onyedinma and Dexter Lembikisa from Luton Town and Wolves respectively.

Taylor now has his sights set on another couple of temporary additions after bringing in the latter to further bolster his ranks. However, it remains to be seen whether deals will be done this week.