Reporter comments on Blackpool’s pursuit of Crystal Palace man after £500,000 bid claims

Blackpool’s swoop for Crystal Palace winger Scott Banks ‘should get done soon’, reporter Alan Nixon has said on Twitter.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is looking to build a side capable of winning promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking and more new recruits are on the Tangerines’ radar.

Trusted reporter Nixon revealed on Patreon over the weekend that Palace talent Banks was among the targets. A £500,000 bid had been lodged as they accelerate their interest and now, Nixon has offered a new comment on Twitter.

After providing the initial report, he has said that Blackpool’s move for Banks ‘should get done soon’.

The 21-year-old Scot’s contract runs out at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and after a strong showing on loan at Bradford City last season, Banks will be hoping to kick on further with the Tangerines. He notched six goals and six assists in 36 games for the Bantams, helping them to the League Two play-offs.

Ready for League One?

Last season was Banks’ first of regular senior action in the EFL. He got minutes in Scotland with Dundee United, Alloa Athletic, Dunfermline Athletic and Clyde previously but after showing what he’s got in League Two, it’ll be exciting to see how he fares in League One if the Bloomfield Road switch does go through.

He’ll offer Critchley a versatile option in attack. Banks mainly plays on the right wing but he can play centrally as an attacking midfielder or over the left if needs be.

At 21, he’s got plenty of time to maximise his potential and it will be hoped he can only get better from here on out.