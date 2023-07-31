QPR poised to complete free transfer swoop for midfielder after Nottingham Forest exit

QPR are set to sign free agent midfielder Jack Colback after his Nottingham Forest exit, reporter Alan Nixon has said on Patreon.

33-year-old utility man Colback is available for nothing after his Nottingham Forest contract expired earlier this summer.

He’s been linked with a move back to the Championship since, with a host of sides said to be keen last week. Nixon said on his Patreon that West Brom, Birmingham City and Ipswich Town were all keeping an eye on Colback’s situation but now, it has been said he’ll be joining none of those sides.

In a fresh report from Nixon, it has been said that QPR are poised to win the race for the ex-Newcastle United and Sunderland man.

Colback will add a vast amount of experience to the R’s squad and offers valuable versatility. He has spent much of his career in midfield but he has also been deployed as a left-back or wing-back before.

A valuable signing?

Colback looks as though he’ll be a good fit for QPR, providing the move goes through as expected.

He’s a hard-working, experienced and versatile player. He’ll be able to play in a number of positions for Ainsworth and as a free agent, QPR are keeping the costs down. Colback has shown from his time at Nottingham Forest that he can be a standard-bearer in terms of effort, which will definitely appeal to the R’s boss.

Colback has played 189 times in the Premier League over the course of his career and he’s made 188 Championship appearances too. The hope will be that his arrival can be followed by some more new signings, with fresh faces needed before QPR embark on the new season.