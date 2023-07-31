QPR linked with 12 potential new signings this month including Arsenal talent

QPR are still in the market for more new signings as they gear up for the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

QPR narrowly avoided relegation last season and this time around, the hope will be that they can do the same again and perhaps push a little further up the table. However, new signings are needed first, and plenty have been linked this month.

Starting off with linked players who have seen moves completed, Asmir Begovic was first said to be a target at the start of July and he has since sealed a move to West London.

Some have ended up heading elsewhere though. Lewis Wing looked set for QPR but he’s instead signed for Reading. Bobby Thomas was linked in a Patreon report from Alan Nixon but he’s joined Championship rivals Coventry City. Last but not least, Jamaican international Dexter Lembikisa has linked up with Rotherham United on loan after links with a host of sides including QPR.

Onto players still available, one who looks to be in with a good chance of an R’s move to Dominic Gape.

The midfielder is on trial with Gareth Ainsworth’s side and given his time under the boss at Wycombe Wanderers, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s added to the engine room.

Gape isn’t the only former Ainsworth player to have been linked either. There have been consistent reports of a move for Chris Forino and a switch is said to be close as QPR pursue more centre-backs. Peterborough United defender Josh Knight spent a season on loan with Wycombe and amid his transfer listing at London Road, he’s another mentioned as a potential target.

A fair few Premier League youngsters have been linked with Loftus Road moves as well.

An enquiry has been made over a second loan for Tim Iroegbunam but it has been said that a reunion is unlikely.

Reporter Darren Witcoop has also said that Chelsea’s Harvey Vale and Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard are also targets. Both could benefit from loan moves and QPR looks like a realistic destination for both players.

The last of the Premier League talents linked is Arsenal defender Ryan Alebiosu. The Gunners are listening to offers and the R’s are among those keeping an eye on his situation.

Last but not least, experienced full-back Jack Hunt has been mentioned as a potential target. He’s available for nothing after his Sheffield Wednesday deal expired earlier this summer.