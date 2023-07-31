New QPR transfer targets emerge with PL defender on shortlist

QPR are looking to add another central defender to their ranks with Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cook and free agent Aden Flint said to be targets for the R’s, as per Darren Witcoop.

Gareth Ainsworth will be hoping to keep QPR out of trouble this season following a close call with relegation last time around. Ainsworth is yet to convince many fans at Loftus Road, but with the season just around the corner he will need the full backing if he wants any chance of success this time around.

QPR have made several new additions so far this summer with the likes of Morgan Fox and Asmir Begovic added to their squad, however there are still question marks over whether it’s enough to keep them out of danger this season.

It appears defence is a priority as things stand, and Cook and Flint are the latest two names reported to be on QPR’s shortlist this summer.

QPR keen to sign at least one new centre-half ahead of new season even with FFP restrictions. Wycombe’s Chris Forino the top target all summer. Nottingham Forest’s out-of-favour centre-back Steve Cook and free agents Jack Whatmough and Aden Flint been on list. #QPR #wwfc #NFFC — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 31, 2023

Strong additions

Flint, 34, and Cook, 32, both would add a wealth of experience to the club should a move come off this summer.

Flint is a free agent following his recent release from Stoke City and Cook has entered the final year in his contract at Nottingham Forest where chances for game time there now seem very limited for the 32-year-old.

Given the circumstances of both, it doesn’t appear like Flint or Cook would cost QPR that much this summer. That makes them ideal targets for QPR given where the club is at and considering Ainsworth’s approach to the game it would be handy to have some experience and knowhow in the backline.

This coming season definitely won’t be straightforward for QPR, but it will be hoped they just find a way to get over the line this time around.

They begin their campaign this Saturday with a clash against Watford at Vicarage Road.