Middlesbrough linked with 3 potential new signings this month including striker

Middlesbrough will be aiming for promotion to the Premier League next season under Michael Carrick.

Middlesbrough made the Championship play-offs last term but lost at the semi-final stage to Coventry City over two legs.

They have been linked with a few different players over the course of this month. Firstly, the Evening Standard have reported that they are admirers of QPR midfielder Chris Willock.

Carrick has already managed to lure goalkeeper Seny Dieng away from the Hoops. However, TeesideLive have more recently poured cold water on the club’s chances of landing Willock as well, writing ‘‘Willock is not understood to be someone who Boro are looking to sign this summer’.

Sunderland could face a battle to keep hold of key striker Ross Stewart and Boro are one of a few teams who have been mentioned as a potential suitor recently. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, they are admirers along with league rivals Southampton and Stoke City.

Stewart, 27, moved to the Stadium of Light in 2021 from Scottish side Ross County. He has since adapted to life in England with ease and has scored 40 goals in 81 games in all competitions as the Black Cats sweat over his long-term future.

Boro are also said to be interested in Lillestrom SK striker Akor Adams in this window. That’s according to Norweigan publication Nettavisen, who suggest Leicester City and Watford are eyeing a potential swoop for the forward as well this summer.

The 23-year-old has been on fire in the Eliteserien and has scored 18 goals in his last 17 games in all competitions. He is also a Nigeria youth international and his current club will face a real battle to keep hold of him if his form continues.