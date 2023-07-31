Leicester City set to lose 16-year-old star to Liverpool

Liverpool have won the race to sign Leicester City academy prodigy Trey Nyoni, as per The Secret Scout.

Leicester City have seen a number of promising players emerge from their youth ranks over the years. Kieran Dewsbury-Hall and Luke Thomas are two current first-team regulars to have come through the academy while Harvey Barnes followed the same path before moving to Newcastle United this summer.

However, one player who will be moving onto pastures new is academy midfielder Nyoni.

Reputable source The Secret Scout has said on Twitter that Liverpool have won the race to sign the 16-year-old talent.

The Premier League giants are said to have been working on a deal for months and in securing the deal, they’ve secured the services of one of the most promising young midfielders the country has to offer.

Nyoni has played 13 times for the Foxes’ U18s side in the PL2, managing two goals and an assist in the process.

Heading for the top-flight

Time will tell just how much of a blow losing Nyoni is. He’s tipped for a bright future and having played U18s football last season at such a young age, he certainly looks like someone who was on the right path to a first-team breakthrough further down the line.

For the Foxes though, a high profile move for another one of their young talents further shows the good work going in by the staff and coaches in their academy. The hope will be that more starlets like Nyoni will follow, though fingers crossed they can kick on with Leicester City rather than taking their next steps elsewhere.

Liverpool’s lengthy pursuit of Nyoni goes to show just how much they wanted him, so they’ll be hoping that their efforts prove worthwhile after securing a deal.