Leicester City man deemed surplus to requirements, £5m will seal exit deal

Leicester City’s £5m asking price is proving too dear for admirers of Daniel Iversen, who has been deemed surplus to requirements, as per the Daily Mail.

Leicester City ‘keeper Iversen had to wait patiently for a chance to impress with the Foxes. After joining as a youngster back in 2016, he found much of his senior game time out on loan, spending time with Oldham Athletic, Rotherham United, OH Leuven and Preston North End.

Iversen spent much of last season as Danny Ward’s deputy butt when given his chance over the latter weeks of the season, he struggled along with a leaky Leicester defence as they were relegated to the Championship.

Now, the Daily Mail reports that after Mads Hermansen’s arrival, Iversen is surplus to requirements.

The Foxes will accept £5m for the 26-year-old ‘keeper but at this stage, the price is putting off some admirers. Stoke City made a loan enquiry before moving for Mark Travers after the approach was rebuffed.

Heading for pastures new?

Iversen’s run in the Leicester City side was a tough one over the latter end of last season. With Hermansen in, it makes sense that he can make a fresh start elsewhere and while potential suitors might not be too keen on the £5m price tag, it can’t be forgotten that the Dane has shown his clear abilities in goal at a good level before.

His two spells on loan in the Championship with Preston were very fruitful, perhaps why Alex Neil was interested in a reunion at Stoke.

He kept 23 clean sheets in 71 games for the Lilywhites, conceding 83 goals. Iversen should be able to get himself a decent move this summer, even if the price tag has put off some admirers at this early stage.