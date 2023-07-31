Leeds United transfer target training alone as wait for summer exit continues

Leeds United transfer target Glen Kamara is now training alone at Rangers as he waits for a summer exit, Michael Beale has confirmed.

27-year-old midfielder Kamara is expected to leave Rangers this summer and Leeds United are among those to have been consistently linked. It was claimed last week that the Whites were closing in on a £5m agreement for the Finn, but a move has not come to fruition just yet.

Kamara still has two years left on his Rangers contract but he does not figure in the plans of ex-QPR boss Beale.

Now, Beale has issued a fresh update on his situation, revealing that the Leeds target is training alone.

As quoted by the Daily Record, the Rangers boss stated that while there are no problems with Kamara on a personal level, he is best training away from the rest of the squad as work goes into a potential move away. Here’s what he had to say:

“He’s training in isolation at the moment, not with the group, trying to get himself up to speed. There’s a lot in the background with Glen as well, with different enquiries and him talking to different people.

“So it’s best that he’s to the side of the group. I’ve got no issues with him on a personal level. It’s a conversation we had a good few months ago.”

A breakthrough soon?

With Kamara away from the main group at Rangers, the hope will be that it can prompt some movement on the transfer front. Leeds United’s continued links with a move for his services should only be aided by this and if they want to get a deal done, the news that he’s training alone may well see them accelerate their pursuit in a bid to ensure he’s best prepared for the new season.

Midfield additions are needed at Elland Road and Kamara’s signing would be a big boost to their promotion hopes.

He’s spent much of his career playing at a high level with Rangers and has tested his mettle on the European stage too. Kamara is someone who could prove pivotal in a promotion bid and then make the step up to Premier League football if the Whites are successful this season.