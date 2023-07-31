Leeds United linked with 5 potential new signings this month including Manchester City prospect

Leeds United have had a busy summer so far with plenty activity in the transfer market.

Leeds United are preparing for the start of a new chapter in the club’s history following their relegation from the Premier League last season. The Whites are back in the second tier and naturally a lot of their top talent have either moved or been linked with a move away this summer.

Daniel Farke has started bringing in players of his own now, and with the season beginning this week it will be hoped Leeds United have done enough to get off to a good start.

The Whites look far from finished with their business though, and several other names are linked with a move to Elland Road this summer.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis has been linked with a move to the club this summer. The Manchester City defender spent last season on loan at Burnley and proved a big part of their title winning campaign. Vincent Kompany was able to guide the young centre back to a very solid season. He is now linked with a move to Premier League duo Luton Town and West Ham, but Leeds United have also joined the race showing great intent in their business.

The Whites are joined by Luton Town and OGC Nice in their pursuit for winger Francis Amuzu, reporter Pieter-Jan Calcoen claims. He reports there has been no official bid at the moment, but at least one of the three interested sides are thought to be preparing one. Amuzu is a young, talented winger who has proven his quality for Anderlecht in Belgium. The 23-year-old could prove to be a solid signing with the likes of Willy Gnonto linked with a move away this summer.

Mason Holgate is another name linked with a move down to the Championship this summer. It is reported Leeds United are joined by Southampton and top tier outfit Sheffield United in the race for the Everton defender. The Whites are in need of further depth in this area and with the 26-year-old out of favour at the Toffees it seems a move away from Goodison Park this summer is likely.

Glen Kamara has been linked with Leeds United for sometime now. It has been said the Whites are in advanced talks with Rangers man Kamara with a £5million swoop possible this summer. The midfielder is currently training alone north of the border with a move to Elland Road looking very likely.

Another central defender believed to be on Leeds United’s radar is Aurele Amenda. The 19-year-old currently plays for BSC Young Boys. Amenda appears an impressive young talent in Switzerland and he could add depth and potential to their backline as they target promotion this season.