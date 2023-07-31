Ipswich Town’s 16-cap international drawing League One interest

Ipswich Town centre-back Elkan Baggott is drawing loan interest from League One sides including Stevenage, as per TWTD.

Ipswich Town talent Baggott is a player who has been tipped for a bright future at the club for a little while now.

He’s already been capped 16 times by the Indonesian national team and after spending time on loan with Gillingham and Cheltenham Town last season, the 20-year-old centre-back has enjoyed a fruitful pre-season with the Tractor Boys.

Now, ahead of the new campaign, Baggott is wanted in League One.

Third-tier new boys Stevenage are among the teams keen on signing the Ipswich Town youngster on loan, as per TWTD.

A decision will be made over his transfer fate in the coming weeks. Getting Baggott game time will be the priority for all at Portman Road and after Town’s rise to the Championship, a temporary move away could be his best option again despite the strong showing this summer.

Heading out again?

Baggott looks like someone who could break into Kieran McKenna’s side in the future but for now, a loan looks as though it will be his best option. The key will be sending him somewhere that can give him the regular minutes he needs to continue his development.

He found regular action with Gillingham but when stepping up a level to join Cheltenham for the second half of last season, he was limited to just one appearance.

Ipswich will know they have to avoid a situation like that again, so it will be a careful process picking a loan club for Baggott if he is to head out. With Stevenage among those keen, time will tell just where the Indonesian talent goes as he looks to enjoy a successful 2023/24 campaign.