Hull City make player surplus to requirements as Liam Rosenior makes decision

Hull City will let Ryan Woods leave the club in this transfer window, as per a report by HullLive.

Hull City have decided to allow the midfielder to find a new team as Liam Rosenior looks to work with a smaller squad next season.

Woods, 29, only made the move to the MKM Stadium last summer from fellow Championship side Birmingham City.

However, HullLive report that he has now been given the green light by the Tigers to head out the exit door ahead of the new season.

Hull make decision

Woods still has two years left on his contract in East Yorkshire but a departure this summer would suit all parties involved. It would allow him to start a new chapter somewhere else and would free up space and funds in Liam Rosenior’s squad.

He would become the latest player that Hull’s recruited 12 months ago to leave already. Tobias Figueiredo has departed, Benjamin Tetteh is off to Metz, whilst the likes of Dimitrios Pelkas, Harvey Vale and Salah Oulad M’Hand won’t be returning after their unsuccessful loans.

Woods is an experienced player in the Football League and has racked up 392 appearances in his career in all competitions to date, 27 of which have come for the Tigers, and he has scored four goals. He could be a useful pick-up for another second tier outfit or a side in League One, assuming he wants to stay in England.

He is too similar to Hull’s current options in midfield like Greg Docherty, Regan Slater, Xavier Simons and Jean Michael Seri and although they are all decent players, Rosenior needs more of a creative spark in the middle of the park, especially if Adama Traore gets injured, and letting Woods leave would pave the way for someone new to come in.