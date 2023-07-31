Hull City linked with surprise move for Fenerbahce winger, just a month after Rangers exit

Hull City are being linked with a surprise move for Fenerbahce winger Ryan Kent just over a month after he left Rangers, according to Fotomac.

Hull City are in the hunt for some more attacking reinforcements and could turn their attention to the Turkish Super Lig once again.

The Tigers have brought in the likes of Ozan Tufan, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Dimitrios Pelkas (now left) from Fenerbahce over recent times.

Fotomac claim they are interested in Kent, despite the former Liverpool man only joining his current earlier this summer on a free transfer.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

Hull City linked with ambitious deal

It would be a surprise if Hull managed to land Kent in this window, especially as he only moved to Turkey in June on a four year deal.

However, it is no secret that the Tigers’ owner Acun Ilicali has links at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium and has used his contacts there before to bring players to the MKM Stadium.

Kent could slip down the pecking order if Fenerbahce bring in some more signings in his position in this window, hence why Fotomac suggest the former England youth international could be shipped out on loan already.

Kent spent five years at Rangers from 2018 to this year and was a key player during his time at Ibrox. He made 218 appearances and chipped in with 33 goals, helping the Glasgow giants win the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup during his time there.

The attacker rose up through the academy ranks at Liverpool and went on to play once at senior level for the Reds. He also had loan spells away from Anfield at Coventry City, Freiburg, Barnsley and Bristol City to gain experience.