Hull City linked with 3 potential new signings this month including Ligue 1 attacker

Hull City are preparing for Liam Rosenior’s first full season in charge in the Championship.

Hull City have delved into the transfer market to bring in striker Liam Delap, winger Jason Lokilo and left-back Ruben Vinagre so far this summer.

The Tigers have been linked with a couple more reinforcements over recent times. Firstly, they are believed to be interested in a loan move for PSG winger Djeidi Gassama along with league rivals Sheffield Wednesday, according to French news outlet RMC Sport.

He spent last term on loan in the Belgian top flight with Eupen to get some experience under his belt and is now back with his parent club with his future up in the air.

Hull are said to be keen on Sporting Lisbon winger Rafael Camacho, as per O’Jogo. Watford, Norwich City and Stoke City have all also been mentioned as potential suitors.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool man signed for Sporting Lisbon in 2019 and has since made 26 appearances for the Portuguese giants in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal. He has been loaned out to Rio Ave, Belenenses and Aris over recent years to get game time.

Rosenior is set to strike a deal to land Brighton and Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly on a permanent basis after his loan spell in the last campaign. HullLive report he will become the club’s fourth signing of this window and was at the MKM Stadium over the weekend for the visit of Nantes in their latest pre-season friendly clash.

The Republic of Ireland international linked up with the East Yorkshire outfit in January and went on to score two goals in his first give outings before injury struck. He has also had stints away from the AMEX Stadium at Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Venezia.