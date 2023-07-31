Huddersfield Town linked with 3 potential new signings this month including free agent

Huddersfield Town begin the 2023/24 season with an away trip to face newly promoted Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

Huddersfield Town managed to stay up last term under Neil Warnock after a tough campaign and will be hoping to avoid another battle at the bottom this term.

They have been linked with a few players over the course of this month. Firstly, Football Insider claim the Terriers are interested in defender Jack Hunt following his exit from fellow Yorkshire club Sheffield Wednesday this summer, with QPR, Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers also mentioned as potential suitors.

Hunt, 32, is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has racked up 489 appearances so far in his career. He helped the Owls gain promotion under former Darren Moore last season as they beat Barnsley in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Football League World suggest Huddersfield are keen on Tennai Watson. The defender, 26, is a free agent after cutting ties with MK Dons after they were relegated to League Two and he has been weighing up his next move in the game over recent times, with Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic are said to be in the frame for his signature.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Reading and went on to play nine times for their first-team as a youngster. The full-back also had loan spells away from the Berkshire outfit at AFC Wimbledon and Coventry City to get experience under his belt.

Warnock’s side have also been linked with Charlie Lindsay following his departure from Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, as Football Scotland, along with Hull City and Blackburn Rovers. However, in this latest update by the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 18.07.23, 09:46), the midfielder has agreed to join Derby County.