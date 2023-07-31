Derby County linked with 6 potential new signings this month including Huddersfield Town man

Derby County are busy preparing for the start of the new League One season.

Derby County will be aiming for promotion to the Championship as Paul Warne gears up for his first full campaign in charge at Pride Park.

They have been linked with a few players over the course of this month. Firstly, Blackburn Rovers attacker Jack Vale is believed to be on their radar.

Football Insider claim the 22-year-old is on Warne’s watchlist as he eyes potential attacking reinforcements. Fellow third tier club Blackpool are also in the frame.

Alan Nixon reported on his Patreon that the Rams are admirers of Coventry City striker Matt Godden. The 31-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Coventry Building Society Arena and is a proven goal scorer in the Football League, scoring 41 goals in 115 appearances during his time with the Sky Blues.

Godden isn’t the only striker being linked with Derby though. As per DerbyshireLive, Huddersfield Town’s Jordan Rhodes has been mentioned, whilst Nixon has also claimed on Patreon that Billy Sharp is wanted by them along with Hull City, Rotherham United and Coventry.

The latter is available following his exit from Sheffield United at the end of last term after their promotion to the Premier League. The 37-year-old has been carefully weighing up his options in the game.

Martyn Waghorn has emerged as another possible attacking reinforcements as Warne seeks to bolster that particular department. He is on trial at the moment, as per DerbyshireLive, and knows the club already having played for them 2018 to 2021, scoring 30 goals in 123 games.

Finally, Derby are reportedly poised to land youngster Tony Weston according to Football Insider. He is unattached after leaving Rangers and has been at Blackpool in the past.