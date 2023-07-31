Coventry City linked with 4 potential new signings this month including Blackburn Rovers man

Coventry City have been active on the transfer front so far this summer as they prepare for the new season.

Coventry City were beaten in the play-off final by Luton Town at Wembley in the last campaign and will be eager to bounce back from that disappointment with promotion this term.

They been linked with more reinforcements over recent times. Firstly, the Sky Blues are believed to be interested in Manchester United prospect Noam Emeran along with league rivals Sunderland and European teams Vitesse Arnhem, Anderlecht and Strasbourg.

That’s according to French outlet Foot Mercato (via Sport Witness), who claim the attacker is on Mark Robins’ radar in this window as he looks to further boost his attacking options. The 20-year-old has been on the books at Old Trafford since 2019.

Coventry are casting their eyes over Zamar Ayomide Sanusi on trial, as per a report by AllNigerianSoccer. The same report suggests that fellow Nigerian Ifeoluwa Oni is also being looked at by the Championship outfit.

Sanusi, 19, is a free agent having previously been at the Juvenil team of Barcelona Academy in Lagos and he will be looking to impress during his temporary stint as he eyes a switch to England.

Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher is said to be on the Sky Blues’ radar as they hunt for more options in attack. They have been dealt a blow following Viktor Gyokeres’ exit to Sporting Lisbon and have brought in Ellis Simms from Everton.

Reporter Alan Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that they are admirers of ex-Southampton man Gallagher at Ewood Park. He has scored 22 goals in 115 games during his time in Lancashire and has now entered the final 12 months of his contract there.