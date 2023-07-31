Bradford City linked with 3 potential new signings this month including free agent

Bradford City will be aiming for promotion from League Two next season under Mark Hughes.

Bradford City made the play-offs last term but were beaten in the semi-finals stage by eventual winners Carlisle United over two legs.

They have been linked with a few additions over recent times as they look to further bolster their squad. Firstly, defender Jack Hunt is believed to be on the Bantams’ radar following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the last campaign following their promotion to the Championship, as per reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

The right-back, 32, is also said to be on the radar of London pair QPR and Charlton Athletic, as well as Bolton Wanderers, as reported by Football Insider. He will be weighing up his next move as a free agent and has a big decision to make on where to go next.

Football Insider claim Bradford are keen on striker Keyendrah Simmonds this summer along with League One duo Cheltenham Town and Shrewsbury Town. The 22-year-old cut ties with Birmingham City when his deal expired at the end of June and is currently unattached.

He would give Hughes another option to pick from in attack next season. The former Manchester City youth attacker had a loan spell at Grimsby Town earlier this year to get some experience under his belt and will now be considering his options.

Finally, the Yorkshire outfit are said to be eyeing a swoop for Rangers youngster Ross McCausland in this window. That’s according to the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 26.07.23, 19:12), who have previously suggested (15.07.23, 17:26) that Harrogate Town and Forest Green Rovers like him.

The 20-year-old made the move to Ibrox in 2019 from Linfield. He was then handed his senior debut in May 2022 by the Scottish giants.