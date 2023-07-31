Blackpool linked with 6 potential new signings this month including Aston Villa defender

Blackpool are preparing for the 2023/24 season in League One following their relegation last time around.

Neil Critchley is back at the helm of Blackpool and he is tasked with recreating his past successes at Bloomfield Road. The Seasiders are hoping to challenge for third tier promotion this season, but they do need further reinforcements.

League One is a tough league to compete in. However, with no Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town or Plymouth Argyle it is being said by many that this year could be one of the tamer years in the third tier in regards to the level of competition.

But to compete clubs must do the right business and Blackpool are still linked with many names despite signing six players already this summer.

Josh Feeney is said to be prepared to leave Aston Villa on loan this summer with Blackpool one of the sides interested. The 18-year-old defender is a bright prospect at Villa Park, but he needs consistent first team game time and Critchley may be able to give him that. The Blackpool boss will have worked with Feeney whilst at Villa so his judgement should be trusted on this one.

Blackpool have had a bid rejected for Owen Moxon of Carlisle United. Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson has addressed the links and stated that the bid wasn’t near the club’s valuation with Carlisle United not keen on selling Moxon this summer. However, that doesn’t make a deal impossible and it’s hard to rule out Blackpool returning with an improved bid in the future.

Chris Francis was another name linked with Blackpool this summer. The Seasiders were joined by Sheffield Wednesday in their interest in Francis, but the former Bournemouth man was on trial at Sheffield United earlier this month. It remains to be seen where Francis’ future lies, but with potential Premier League interest it could be hard for Blackpool to pull a deal off this summer.

Former QPR man Chris Martin is a free agent following his release from the R’s, but despite Gareth Ainsworth’s side remaining in talks with Martin he was also subject to interest from Blackpool and other third tier clubs. Talk of a move has since gone cold, but Martin remains a free agent so a deal can’t be ruled out this summer.