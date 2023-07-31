Blackburn Rovers linked with 8 potential new signings this month including 20-year-old winger

Blackburn Rovers’ productive start to the summer transfer window hasn’t continued but players continue to be linked with moves to Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers’ July has been hampered by concerns over Jon Dahl Tomasson’s future after the club’s budget was reduced. Rumours have continued to circulate though as they look to add to their three summer signings to date.

At the start of the month, Alan Nixon said on his Patreon that Rovers were eyeing a move for Sunderland’s Danny Batth. It was later added that a two-year deal was on offer for the experienced centre-back but this stage, a move has not come to fruition.

An eye-catching link with Danish attacking midfielder Carlo Holse emerged in the early stages of the month too.

Again though, that link hasn’t developed any further and the budget changes could make a deal hard if Blackburn do firm up their interest. The rumours regarding a potential move for Bestikas’ Jackson Muleka fall into the same category. A move would be exciting but amid a £4m price tag, it now seems unlikely.

One player who looks like a feasible signing is Ross Sykes. Blackburn Rovers are said to have lodged a £750,000 bid for Union SG’s ex-Middlesbrough and Accrington Stanley man and with a valuation of £1m, his signing looks a realistic one.

Time will tell if that link bears any fruit though as Tomasson looks to bolster his options at the back.

Rovers are keeping an eye out for potential future stars too. Recent links with Stade Brestois winger Karamoko Dembele have emerged. He caught the eye when breaking through at Celtic as a teenager and Blackburn could look to bring him back to the UK.

Another promising player on the radar in Lancashire is Welling United striker Ollie Godziemski. Reporter Nixon said on his Patreon that Rovers are looking at the possibility of bringing him up to the Championship from the National League South.

There were some players linked who have gone elsewhere since.

Isac Lidberg was said to be on Blackburn’s shortlist but he has moved from Go Ahead Eagles to FC Utrecht. Former Rangers youngster Charlie Lindsay was also linked but after a trial with Derby County, he is said to have penned a deal with them (Daily Record, Transfer News Live, 18.07.23, 09:46).