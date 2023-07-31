Barnsley linked with 5 potential new signings this month including centre-back

Barnsley turned to former Sheffield United defender Neill Collins following Michael Duff’s exit to Swansea City.

Barnsley will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of losing the League One play-off final last term to Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley with promotion to the Championship next season.

They have been linked with a few players over the course of this month. Firstly, BBC Sport (live transfer blog, 10.07.23, 8.27) have reported that they have had a bid rejected by Salford City for right wing-back Luke Bolton.

The 23-years-old rose up through the youth ranks at Manchester City and helped his current club reach the top seven in League Two in the last campaign.

Barnsley have been linked with a move again for Manchester City striker Slobodan Tedic, as per the Barnsley Chronicle. However, with Max Watters and Andy Dallas arriving recently, it remains to be seen whether the former Serbia youth international will be returning now.

He was on loan at Oakwell from the Etihad Stadium last season under former manager Duff and chipped in with four league goals in 21 outings.

The Tykes have been taking a look at young pair Luke Hall and Selim Saied on trial recently, as per Barnsley Chronicle reporter Doug O’Kane. They played against Hull City earlier in July.

Hall currently plays for Worksop Town, whilst Saied is on the books at Farnborough. It is yet to be known whether the non-league duo will be offered deals at this stage.

Finally, Barnsley have been heavily linked with a move for defender Jesse Debrah this summer. He is available for nothing after leaving FC Halifax Town in the National League.

In this latest update regarding the former Millwall man, reporter Alan Nixon has claimed on his Patreon that Northampton Town and Notts County are admirers.