Barnsley boss provides latest on future of Wrexham striker target

Barnsley boss Neill Collins has said his side are under no pressure to sell Wrexham-linked James Norwood this summer.

Wrexham are believed to be keen on luring the striker down to League Two following their promotion from the National League last season, as per reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon last week.

Norwood, 32, still has a year left on his contract at Oakwell and has featured heavily for them over pre-season.

Collins has provided this update on his situation, as per the Barnsley Chronicle: “Clubs want good players. He’s scored for goals in pre-season, he’s good at pressing. If you’re at a club no one wants your players, you are in big trouble. A lot of people want our players but thankfully we’re in a position to control who gets to leave. If anything, we have just got to add to them.

“You have got James, Devante (Cole) scored 15 goals last season, we have brought in Max Watters and Andy Dallas who are exciting, Oli Shaw has had a good pre-season.”

Barnsley in control

Barnsley will only cash in on Norwood if the price is right in this window. He still provides useful competition up top for them next season as they eye promotion to the Championship after losing in the play-off final to Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley in the last campaign.

As their manager Collins has alluded to, they have a lot of decent options in attack now after the arrivals of Max Watters and Andy Dallas recently. That may mean Norwood isn’t guaranteed as much game time as he was last term.

The former Forest Green Rovers, Tranmere Rovers and Ipswich Town man joined the Tykes 12 months ago on a free transfer and turned into a shrewd addition by the South Yorkshire outfit. He has since scored 11 goals in 49 games in all competitions and injects experience into their ranks.

You can see why Wrexham would be keen on him based on his goal scoring record so far in his career. Norwood has fired 179 goals in 493 outings and with Paul Mullin currently injured, he would be ideal for Phil Parkinson’s side.