Southampton defender to undergo medical next week ahead of Monaco transfer

Southampton and Monaco have come to an agreement over the transfer of Mohammed Salisu and he will undergo a medical next week, David Ornstein has said.

Southampton’s relegation as the bottom-placed Premier League club meant that the Saints were always going to be looking to cut their cloth accordingly for the Championship.

That appears to be the case regarding Ghanaian defender Salisu who is heading to Ligue 1 with Monaco, according to reporter Ornstein.

Ornstein reports that Monaco and Southampton have reached an over his transfer. Ornstein also reveals that ‘personal terms are also in place’ for the upcoming deal. As a result, he will undergo a medical in the early stages of next week before the move can be completed.

🚨 EXCL: AS Monaco reach agreement with Southampton to sign Mohammed Salisu. Personal terms also in place for 24yo Ghana international to join #ASMonaco from #SaintsFC. Centre-back set to do medical early next week before completing transfer @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/1HHtkYvbsN — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 29, 2023

24-year-old Salisu joined Southampton from Spanish side Real Valladolid in mid-August 2020.

His time at St Mary’s has seen Salisu go on to make 80 appearances for the club, scoring one goal and registering one assist. 68 of these appearances have come in the Premier League.

On the move

It is always going to be difficult for a relegated side in any division to hold onto their better players after the drop. It becomes even harder when that player is young and with aspirations of playing at a higher level.

That is likely the case with Salisu who – in joining AS Monaco – is destined to play in a very competitive French top tier. He will also have aspirations of adding to his six international caps for Ghana.

His Premier League experience will be missed by Southampton as they look to rejig their side for what will be a hard, 46-game Championship campaign that will start this coming Saturday.