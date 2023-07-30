Sheffield Wednesday in talks with Serie A man, reporter claims

Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with AC Milan goalkeeper Devis Vasquez, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in luring the Serie A man over to England this summer following their promotion from League One.

Vasquez, 25, made the move to the San Siro in January and penned a three-and-half year contract with the Italian giants running until June 2026.

Reporter Di Marzio has claimed on Twitter that the Owls are in ‘ongoing’ negotiations with his current club over a potential loan switch in this window (see tweet below).

Talks ongoing between @acmilan and @swfc for goalkeeper Devis #Vasquez to join the English side on loan. @SkySport — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) July 29, 2023

Sheffield Wednesday eyeing next addition

Sheffield Wednesday’s new boss Xisco Munoz has been using his knowledge of European football to bolster his newly inherited squad over recent times. They have brought in defensive pair Juan Delgado and Pol Valentin from Paços de Ferreira and Sporting Gijon and it will be interesting to see how their new recruits adapt to life in England.

Vasquez is the latest player to be linked with a move to Hillsborough from overseas and would provide competition for the number one spot with Cameron Dawson.

The Colombian had spells as a youngster at Cortuluá, Patriotas and La Equidad before joining Guaraní in 2021. He went on to become a key player at the Estadio Rogelio Livieres and played 31 games in all competitions before catching the eye of AC Milan.

He moved to Italy last winter and hasn’t made a senior appearance for his current club just yet. The stopper remains down the pecking order with Stefano Pioli’s side and a loan exit for the upcoming campaign would suit all parties involved.

Vasquez would certainly be an eye-catching addition by the Owls if they can strike a deal with AC Milan. First up for Xisco’s side is a home clash against Southampton on Friday.