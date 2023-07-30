Reporter issues intriguing update on Swansea City star’s situation with Italy move possible

Swansea City striker Joel Piroe is ‘happy’ to play out the season in South Wales before a move to Italy next summer, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Swansea City man Piroe has been linked with a move away from South Wales all summer. Many have been expecting him to move on too, with Premier League sides consistently said to be keen while Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton have also been eyeing a move.

It comes after two successful seasons in English football for Piroe, in which he has managed 41 goals in 88 Championship appearances since signing in 2021.

Now though, an intriguing update has emerged courtesy of reporter Nixon.

He states on his Patreon that Piroe is happy to see out the season with Swansea City before joining an Italian club in a year’s time. That would see him move on for nothing unless he signs a new deal, with his contract expiring next summer.

Another year with Swansea?

While having Piroe’s services for another year certainly wouldn’t be a bad thing for Swansea City, it would be interesting to see just what the club’s position is on his situation if he isn’t going to sign a new deal before moving on next summer.

In Piroe, the club have a player who could land them a good transfer fee before the window ends in September. Holding out a year without a fresh agreement would see them lose him for nothing, which is definitely not ideal for the Swans given their need for an influx of funds.

Piroe certainly isn’t short of suitors and the possibility of a move to Italy gives him yet another option as he prepares for life after Swansea City, though time will tell whether or not he’ll make a switch this summer or hold out until his deal expires.