Reading poised to snap up West Brom man

Reading are ready to sign West Brom goalkeeper David Button, reports Alan Nixon.

Reading are looking to lure the stopper to Berkshire this summer as they gear up for life in League One following their relegation from the Championship last season.

Button, 34, still has a year left on his contract at West Brom but has fallen down the pecking at the Hawthorns under Carlos Corberan.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that the Royals are now poised to land him this summer.

1 of 20 Name this EFL player... Ross Stewart Corry Evans Billy Sharp John Fleck

Reading arrival eyed

Button is a vastly experienced ‘keeper in the Football League and has racked up 365 appearances in his career in all competitions to date, 16 of which came last term. He started the campaign at West Brom’s number one but ended up losing his spot with his future in the Midlands now up in the air.

The Baggies brought him in back in 2020 after he had a two-year spell in the Premier League with Brighton and Hove Albion but he has since been in and out of their team.

Button was on the books at Stevenage as a youngster before Tottenham Hotspur swooped to sign him in their academy. He rose up through the ranks of the top flight club but didn’t break into their first-team. Instead, he was loaned out to 11 different teams to get experience under his belt including stints at Plymouth Argyle, Shrewsbury Town and Leyton Orient.

The Hertfordshire-born man eventually ended up cutting ties with Spurs in 2012 and had permanent spells at Charlton Athletic, Brentford and Fulham before his switch to Brighton.

Button’s time at West Brom is petering out now and he needs a new challenge with Reading eyeing promotion back to the second tier.