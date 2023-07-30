Port Vale keen on swoop for Huddersfield Town striker

Port Vale are interested in Huddersfield Town striker Kyle Hudlin, reports Alan Nixon.

Port Vale are eyeing a swoop for the attacker as they prepare for the start of the new League One season.

Hudlin, 23, is facing an uncertain future with Huddersfield at the moment under Neil Warnock.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that the Terriers are ‘ready’ to loan him out ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and the Valiants are ‘keen’ to land him.

Port Vale eye target

Hudlin would give Port Vale another option to pick from in attack next term. Standing at 6ft 9inc, he would also offer them more of an aerial threat in games too.

He started his career in non-league with spells at Castle Vale Town and Solihull United before Solihull Moors snapped him up in 2020. The forward went on to become a key player with the National League outfit and spent two years at Damson Park.

Hudlin went on to make 69 appearances in all competitions for the Moors and chipped in with 17 goals goals in all competitions before landing a move to the Football League. Huddersfield lured him to Yorkshire in July last year and handed him a two-year deal at the John Smith’s Stadium.

However, he was immediately loaned out by the Championship side to AFC Wimbledon last term in League Two to get some experience under his belt. He played 18 times for the Dons and found the net on four occasions, all of which came in the cup.

Hudlin has since returned to his parent club and has featured for them in pre-season under Warnock. The Terriers are willing to let him head out the exit door again though and Port Vale have been credited with an interest.