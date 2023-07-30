Norwich City ready to let long-serving man move on this summer

Norwich City are willing to sell goalkeeper Tim Krul this summer after he lost the starting spot to Angus Gunn, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Norwich City have had Dutchman Krul on the books since the summer of 2018.

He’s approaching his sixth season at Carrow Road and thus far, he’s won the Championship on two occasions with the Canaries. Krul has played 169 times for the club, keeping 47 clean sheets in the process.

However, he lost his place in the starting XI last season, with Gunn coming into the side in his place.

Now, with a year left on his contract, it is said that Krul has been given the green light to leave Norwich City this summer.

Reporter Alan Nixon has said the 35-year-old will be allowed to head for pastures new ahead of the new season, potentially bringing an end to his five-year affiliation with the Canaries.

On the move?

With Krul said to be available for transfer, he shouldn’t be short of options.

At 35, he’s approaching if not in the twilight of his career but he still has plenty to offer clubs. He’s got a vast amount of experience to his name after impressing in both the Premier League and Championship, likely making him an important part of the dressing room wherever he goes.

From Norwich City’s perspective, letting go of Krul now means they will be able to get a fee for him, though time will tell whether or not they’ll demand one. Him moving on may well mean a new backup option comes in while Gunn holds down the starting spot.

There are options in the academy but to add depth, it could be worth adding another ‘keeper before the window closes on September 1st.