Millwall attacker has been attracting interest from elsewhere this summer

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said that Aidomo Emakhu has been attracting loan interest this summer.

Millwall could yet keep hold of the youngster for this season after his impressive pre-season so far.

Emakhu, 19, came off the bench for the Lions this weekend as they lost 2-1 to Dutch side Fortuna Sittard in a friendly at The Den.

Speaking after the game, Rowett told London News Online: “At the start of pre-season we probably had two or three good loan enquiries from league clubs and there was that thought of whether we let him go out and experience six months of football, which will be really valuable for him? What we would say is that he has done himself no harm, with his performances.”

Highly-rated Millwall youngster

Emakhu would provide Millwall with another option to pick from in attack next term if they decide not to loan him out somewhere. Teams get nine substitutes on the bench and can bring on five of them which means having different types of players ready to bring on will be a bonus for Rowett.

The Republic of Ireland youth international was snapped up by the Lions last winter and has made one senior appearance for the London club to date. That came in a league fixture against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley at home in February.

Prior to his switch to England, the teenager played for the likes of Crumlin United and Shelbourne before joining Shamrock Rovers. He was a regular for the Irish side at various youth levels before breaking into their first-team.

Emakhu went on to play 46 appearances for the League of Ireland outfit and found the net on six occasions which alerted the attention of Millwall. He is being tipped for a bright future with Rowett’s side and they will have a decision to make on his situation ahead of the transfer deadline next month amid loan interest from elsewhere.