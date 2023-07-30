Millwall and Birmingham City set sights on 26-year-old after Championship transfer falls through

Millwall and Birmingham City are both keen on Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, reporter Alan Nixon has said on Patreon.

Sarkic is a name familiar with Championship fans after his spells on loan in the division. He made a great impression with Birmingham City in the first half of the 2021/22 campaign and while his spell with Stoke City was hampered by injury last season, the 26-year-old still made a good impression.

So much so that the Potters were keen on bringing him back permanently. A deal had been agreed but the move fell through.

Now, Sarkic is drawing new Championship interest.

Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon that former loan club Birmingham City are keen while Millwall are also admirers. The Lions missed out on a deal for Bournemouth’s Mark Travers, who ended up heading to Stoke, so the hope will be that they can win this goalkeeper battle after missing out on him.

On the move

Wolves are in talks over an exit for Sarkic and after numerous spells on loan away from Molineux since he signed in 2020, it seems best for the goalkeeper that he gets a permanent start elsewhere.

He’s shown he has the ability to hold down a no.1 spot and after impressing out on loan, it could do him the world of good to settle at a club and really kick on. Whether he can do that with Millwall, Birmingham City or somewhere else, time will tell.

The no.1 shirt is definitely up for grabs at both clubs. Gary Rowett has had George Long and Bartosz Bialkowski fighting for the starting spot at The Den while veteran John Ruddy was key for John Eustace’s Blues in the 2022/23 campaign.