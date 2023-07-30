Leeds United join Premier League sides in chase for Manchester City prodigy

According to Alan Nixon’s Patreon, Leeds United have joined in the transfer scramble for Manchester City starlet Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Leeds United’s relegation from the Premier League has seen their defence decimated with many such as Max Wober destined to leave the club on loan.

Others, such as Pascal Struijk, are also being linked with moves away from Elland Road. That leaves the Whites with a need to reinforce and Nixon states that is by looking at 21-year-old Harwood-Bellis.

The England U21 captain is a homegrown product at Manchester City, coming up through the youth ranks at the club but has yet to force himself into the first-team’s plans. The cultured centre-back has taken the normal route of loan spells away from the Etihad, taking in spells at Blackburn Rovers, RSC Anderlecht, Stoke City, and Burnley last season.

Leeds United will not have their own way, says Nixon, with the West Yorkshire club going up against the likes of Luton Town and West Ham United.

Reinforcements needed

Leeds United do need reinforcements for their backline, that much is abundantly clear. As it stands, Liam Cooper is the only senior player in that position after the expected departures of Wober and Struijk.

Of course, the likes of Charlie Cresswell provide the Whites an element of cover and Luke Ayling can always move inside from right-back should needs dictate.

But going hard at Manchester City’s £15m asking price would be a huge signal of intent for Daniel Farke’s side. They’d get a player who could step straight into the side but at that price, perhaps a temporary deal would be better suited.

He also has 73 Championship appearances under his belt and that experience would be welcome at Elland Road across what will prove to be a gruelling, 46-game campaign.