League Two side prepared for if Stoke City target moves on this summer

Colchester United boss Ben Garner has said his side are ready for if Stoke City target Junior Tchamadeu leaves this summer.

Colchester United are facing a battle to keep hold of the defender amid interest from the Potters in this window.

Tchamadeu, 19, is already a first-team regular with the League Two side and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

Garner has provided this update on his situation, as per the Daily Gazette: “We’re prepared for all eventualities. In my head, if Junior stays, it’s fantastic from our point of view, we’re keeping a very, very talented player; if the club accepts an offer and he’s moving on, then we’ve got contingency plans in place to deal with that.

“We don’t want to weaken ourselves. We want to be just as strong, even if he does move on. With any player, we’ve got a shortlist for each position in the team, if any player was to move on.”

Latest on Stoke target

Tchamadeu would be a decent long-term addition by Stoke if they were able to lure him to the Bet365 Stadium before the start of the new season. First up for Alex Neil’s side is a home clash against Rotherham United next weekend as they look to start the campaign with a win in front of their own fans.

The Potters have delved into the market so far to bring in the likes of Enda Stevens, Wesley, Andre Vidigal, Daniel Johnson, Ryan Mmaee and Mark Travers, among others, and they will be eyeing a successful season.

Tchamadeu has been linked with the Staffordshire outfit for a while now and Football Insider reported last week that he has handed in a transfer request in order to join the Championship side.

The Londoner started his career in the academy at Charlton Athletic before linking up with Colchester in 2020. He made his debut for the Essex outfit shortly after and has since made 90 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with six goals from the back.

He remains with his current club for now but his future continues to be up in the air.